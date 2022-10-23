Who is announcing the Packers-Commanders game in Week 7?

The Washington Commanders host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 and both teams are looking to get on track. The game kicks off at FedEx Field on FOX and will air at 1 p.m. ET. The announcers for the game will include Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston in the announcer booth and Pam Oliver serving as the field reporter.

The Packers are 3-3 and have lost two straight. They came into the season with big expectations, but have struggled to get anything going. Aside from a road win against the Bucs, they haven’t done much to suggest they will push the Vikings for the NFC North title.

The Commanders are 2-4 and coming off an ugly Thursday Night Football win over the Bears. They’re a distant fourth in the NFC East and will be without Carson Wentz due to a finger injury. Taylor Heinicke will make the start in this game.

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite to win this game at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 41.5.