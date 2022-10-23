Who is announcing the Lions-Cowboys game in Week 7?

The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and Dak’s Prescott return will get the big-time CBS treatment. The game kicks off 1 p.m. ET and will feature Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the announcer booth and Tracy Wolfson serving as the field reporter.

The Lions return from their bye in the midst of a three-game winning streak that hit rock bottom with a 29-0 Week 5 loss to the Patriots. They had been competitive every week prior and this was not a good sign. They now return facing a Cowboys team playing some quality football and getting a key piece back.

Cooper Rush impressed in helping the Cowboys go 4-1 in Prescott’s absence, but Dak’s return is a huge one. Dallas lost a tough one in Philadelphia last week and looks to get back on the winning track as they open a pair of home games against the Lions and Bears.

The Cowboys are a 6.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 49.