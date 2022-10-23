Who is announcing the Giants-Jaguars game in Week 7?

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the New York Giants in a Week 7 matchup that features intriguing odds given the records and performances of both teams. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth will call the game from the announcer’s booth while Kristina Pink will serve as the field reporter.

The Giants are 5-1 while the Jaguars are 2-4, and yet Jacksonville is a field goal favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a game where the records don’t tell the whole story. New York is coming off a last minute 24-20 win over the Ravens which closed out a five-game homestand. Jacksonville has lost three straight with two of those three coming on the road.

The Jaguars rank eighth overall in DVOA at Football Outsiders with an 11th-ranked offense and 10th-ranked defense. The Giants rank 18th with a 13th-ranked offense and 30th-ranked defense. It’s not to say New York has been getting lucky, but they’ve been catching a lot of breaks and finding themselves in just the right situations. Can they keep it up the rest of the way? Maybe, but the numbers suggest they regress at least a little at some point.