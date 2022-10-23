Broncos getting offers for Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Bradley Chubb

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 1. We have already seen the Carolina Panthers start the action by dealing away former WR Robbie Anderson and star RB Christian McCaffrey in the last week. The Denver Broncos are reported to be fielding calls for LB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy and WR KJ Hamler, per ESPN.

Denver takes a 2-4 record into their Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets and will be missing QB Russell Wilson for the game. The Wilson experiment has not gone to plan, and the Broncos are falling behind in a tough AFC West. It makes sense that the team is not shopping these players, but they have to listen to the offers to see what the value may be.

Chubb is playing in his fifth NFL season. Through six games this season, he has 20 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. He has deflected one pass and forced two fumbles. Chubb would likely have a good trade value for Denver for a team that needs pass-rushing help.

Jeudy is the biggest name among the potential trade pieces up for grabs. He is being overshadowed by teammate Courtland Sutton in the offense but has shown that he could exist as a team’s WR1. Jeudy has 17 receptions on 36 targets for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and still has one more year left on his rookie deal before a team could pick up his fifth-year option. Among teams that should be calling about him would be the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Moves to either of these teams would see his fantasy football stock shoot up.

After taking Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 Draft, the Broncos doubled down and took Hamler out of Penn State in the second round. He serves as the WR3 for the team and is more likely to be the pass-catcher that is traded. Hamler has played in five games this season and has four receptions on seven targets for 109 yards. He was wide open on the final play of an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts and wasn’t ever seen by Wilson. Hamler is talented, but his ceiling is likely a WR2 for a team. He would make sense for a lot of teams to add to their depth, so really, the only teams that shouldn’t be calling would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals unless they want to just use him as a WR3. Any effects on his fantasy value would be dependent on his landing spot and anticipated role.