Report: Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco to start vs. 49ers in Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to make a change at running back on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco has been serving as the backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire this season. After a loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Chiefs are making a change on offense, and after a week of first-team practice reps, Pacheco is expected to make his first career start at running back.

Now, just because he gets the first carry of the game doesn't mean he is guaranteed to be the team’s lead back through all four quarters. Heading into Week 7, Pacheco has 31 rushes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He hasn’t factored much into the passing game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and only has two receptions for nine yards. In last week’s loss, Pacheco had two carries for nine yards, while CEH had nine carries for 33 yards.

Pacheco will have a tough test in his first start. San Francisco’s defense only gives up 87.5 rushing yards per game, second to only the Bills. The game script will determine how long Pacheco will be involved, but it will certainly be important to see how the snap counts, carries and targets are spread between the rookie and CEH.