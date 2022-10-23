Packers WR Sammy Watkins available to play vs. Commanders in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins off of IR, allowing him to return to the field as early as Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. He is listed as questionable for the game but will be available to play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes as veteran WR Randall Cobb was added to the IR and quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw himself devoid of yet another pass-catcher.

Watkins has only been able to suit up for two games this year and has caught six of his seven targets for 111 yards. If he can stay healthy, and that is quite a large if, for Watkins, he could find himself as the overall WR1 for Green Bay. The Packers will face a banged-up Commanders team. They will be without QB Carson Wentz, and the offense may not be able to give their defense much of a break. This is a prime spot for Watkins to be eased back into action, but he is not yet worth a start in fantasy football lineups. He could be used as a desperate flex play, but that’s about it this week.