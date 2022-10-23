Who is announcing the Browns-Ravens game in Week 7?

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North matchup in Week 7. The division has tightened up and the winner gets an early leg up in divisional tiebreakers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS at M&T Bank Stadium. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will call the game from the announcer’s booth and Melanie Collins will serve as the field reporter.

The Browns are 2-4 and in the midst of a three-game losing streak. After closes to the Falcons and Chargers they were thumped at home by the Patriots. Cleveland has wins over Carolina and Pittsburgh, which doesn’t really tell us much about a team waiting for Deshaun Watson’s return from suspension.

The Ravens are 3-3 and have alternated wins and losses all season. They looked like they were ready to make a statement against the Giants last week, but New York came back and won in the closing minutes.

Baltimore is a 6.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 46.