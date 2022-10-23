Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard listed as starter in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have listed Chuba Hubbard as the team’s starting running back for Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This comes after the team traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Panthers listing Chuba Hubbard as their starting running back today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

This move doesn’t tell us a whole lot about how Carolina anticipates approaching this position this week. They also have D’Onta Foreman and Raheem Blackshear as their running backs that are active on Sunday. Hubbard being deemed the starter literally just means that he will be out there for the first snap of the game, and that is about it. Carolina will likely rotate their running backs throughout the game to see who may pick up a hot hand and go with them.

It won't be easy against a stout Buccaneers defense. Tampa Bay is giving up only 109.2 rushing yards per game but will likely employ a stacked box throughout the game. Carolina will be starting third-string quarterback PJ Walker due to injuries to other players, and Jacob Eason is expected to be the backup quarterback on Sunday. Whether it is Hubbard, Foreman or Blackshear that ends up being the most productive, none of them should be in your fantasy football lineups this week. The only thing to take away from this week is snap share to see if you can use that information next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.