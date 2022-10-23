Joe Burrow puts together absurd first half vs. Falcons in Week 7

If you are rostering Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd, or Ja’Marr Chase in fantasy football this week, congrats on a great first 80 minutes of Sunday football. The Bengals offense is on fire in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Joe Burrow finished the first half completing 21 of 25 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He found Tyler Boys and Ja’Marr Chase five times apiece for a combined 230 yards and three touchdowns. Chase has two of the scores.

Burrow is likely far from done piling up passing yards because the Falcons are giving the Bengals defense some fits. Cincinnati jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but the Falcons have managed a pair of scores and are trailing 28-17 at halftime. The Bengals aren’t getting a lot from the ground game with Joe Mixon rushing for 16 yards on five carries. He did find the end zone, however.

We can expect more work for Mixon in the second half, but Burrow should stay busy in the passing game. The NFL single-game record for passing yards is 554, which Norm Van Brocklin accomplished in 1951 for the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Yanks. Burrow is actually fourth in the record books with 525 yards against the Ravens last December. The AFC single-game yardage record is held by Matt Schaub and Warren Moon, who each have 527 yards. Both did it for a Houston franchise, although Moon’s was with the Oilers while Schaub’s was with the Texans.