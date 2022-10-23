What is the NFL record for most passing yards in a game?

The Cincinnati Bengals offense got off to an impressive start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 and Joe Burrow is on fire. The Bengals quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The Falcons have hung close and trail 28-17 at the half.

The close game suggests Burrow should see plenty more work. Joe Mixon has rushed for 16 yards on five carries through the first two quarters. He’ll keep getting work, but if the ground game remains ineffective, Burrow could get a shot to continue airing it out.

Burrow is well on his way to a record performance. The NFL record for most passing yards in a single game belongs to Norm Van Brocklin. The Rams quarterback threw for 554 yards against the New York Yanks on September 28, 1951. There is a tie for second between Matt Schaub and Warren Moon with 527 yards. Schaub reached the mark with the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 18, 2012 while Moon did it on December 16, 1990 for the Houston Oilers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Notably, Joe Burrow is next on the list. Last year, on December 26, he threw for 525 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.