Who is announcing the Steelers-Dolphins game in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins close out the Week 7 Sunday slate when they face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the announcers booth and Melissa Stark will serve as the field reporter.

Both teams are sitting in third place in their respective divisions heading into the primetime matchup. The Steelers are 2-4 and coming off an upset over the Bucs that seemed a lot more shocking before the Panthers followed up with a win over Tampa this week. The Dolphins have lost three straight and are 3-3, but are welcoming Tua Tagovailoa back to the starting lineup. He missed the last two games with a head injury.

The Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 44.5. The Dolphins are -325 favorites on the moneyline while the Steelers are +270.