 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is announcing the Steelers-Dolphins game in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh looks to build off a stunning Week 6 upset, while Miami welcomes back starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.

By DKNation Staff
The NBC Sunday Night Football logo is shown during the Washington game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on September 17, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins close out the Week 7 Sunday slate when they face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the announcers booth and Melissa Stark will serve as the field reporter.

Both teams are sitting in third place in their respective divisions heading into the primetime matchup. The Steelers are 2-4 and coming off an upset over the Bucs that seemed a lot more shocking before the Panthers followed up with a win over Tampa this week. The Dolphins have lost three straight and are 3-3, but are welcoming Tua Tagovailoa back to the starting lineup. He missed the last two games with a head injury.

The Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 44.5. The Dolphins are -325 favorites on the moneyline while the Steelers are +270.

More From DraftKings Nation