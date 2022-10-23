When the Panthers last beat the Bucs

The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it’s getting messy for the Bucs. The last place Panthers have taken a 14-0 lead on the nominally first place Bucs in Week 7 as the third quarter nears its end.

The two offenses struggled for most of the first half, going scoreless for 29:31. However, the Panthers wrapped a six-play, 80-yard drive with a PJ Walker 20-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore. The Panthers added another score in the third quarter, with Chuba Hubbard finding the end zone on a 17-yard run with 3:11 left.

Carolina came into this game as a 13-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. They opened the week as a ten-point favorite, but decisions to trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson and then running back Christian McCaffrey moved the line another field goal’s worth of points.

If the Panthers hold on to win, it would mark the first time they’ve beaten the Bucs in three years. Carolina actually leads the all-time series 24-19, but Tampa has won four straight and six of the past seven games.

The Panthers last win came on October 13, 2019 when they won 37-26 in a London game. Kyle Allen was the Panthers quarterback in that game and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns. McCaffrey had 57 total yards but found the end zone twice. Curtis Samuel also found the end zone twice in the win. Bucs QB Jameis Winston threw for five interceptions.