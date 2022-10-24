Start time, how to watch Bears vs. Patriots in NFL Week 7

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup will feature the Chicago Bears hitting the road to face the New England Patriots. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Chicago (2-4) enters this contest on a three-game losing streak and will try to stop the bleeding on the road tonight. The Bears last feel to the Commanders in an ugly 12-7 loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

New England (3-3) has won two straight games heading into this primetime showdown, last knocking off the Browns in a 38-15 victory. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return from an ankle injury and get the start for tonight’s matchup.

Bears vs. Patriots: TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 24

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

TV coverage: Broadcast map

New England enters the game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 40.