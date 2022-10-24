How to watch Bears vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football via live stream in Week 7

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Bears (2-4) had plenty of days to prepare for this matchup as they haven’t played since the 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Thursday night game of Week 6. Chicago outgained Washington 391-214 and rushed for 237 yards as a team, led by Justin Fields, who rushed for 88 yards on 12 attempts.

The Patriots (3-3) will look for their third straight victory after consecutive convincing wins including a 38-15 defeat of the Cleveland Browns as they pulled away late in the fourth quarter. Bailey Zappe has played well with Mac Jones out with an injury, throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns last week. Check the injury reports prior to game time to see who will be under center for New England.

The Patriots are 8-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -365 moneyline odds, making the Bears +300 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.

Bears vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Patriots -365, Bears +300

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.