 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 8

The AFC East is finishing its Week 7 slate with the Patriots on Monday Night Football. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 8.

By David Fucillo
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates with linebacker Quincy Williams (56) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had the week off, but the rest of the AFC West is looking to keep nipping at their heels. The division closes out the Week 7 slate with the Patriots hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football, but ahead of that, the Jets and Dolphins both won on Sunday.

The Jets struggled against a Broncos squad missing Russell Wilson. And yet, they still managed to do just enough to get out of Denver with a win. They won 16-9, but the bigger issue was Breece Hall’s knee injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said the team fears it is an ACL tear, which would cost him the rest of the season.

The Dolphins closed out Sunday with a close win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa made his return, but this game was more about the Dolphins defense picking off Kenny Pickett three times in the win.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
Buffalo Bills 5-1 vs. GB -240 -1000 -750
New York Jets 5-2 vs. NE +2800 +1800 +1800
Miami Dolphins 4-3 @ DET +475 +1400 +1100
New England Patriots 3-3 @ NYJ +500 +1500 +1800

More From DraftKings Nation