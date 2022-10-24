 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 8

The AFC North has finished its Week 7 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 8.

By David Fucillo
Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFC North is looking like a two-team race midway through the season. The Ravens and Bengals both won in Week 7 to remain tied atop the standings.

The Ravens host the Browns at the same time the Bengals hosted the Falcons on Sunday. Cleveland jumped on top early with a Nick Chubb touchdown on the first drive after nearly seven minutes of holding onto the ball. The Browns led 10-3 after the first quarter, and then the Gus Bus arrived. Gus Edwards returned from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season and impressed. He rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a tight game the Ravens had to have and managed to win 23-20.

At the same time, the Bengals impressed on offense with Joe Burrow throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Falcons. Cincinnati slowed a bit on offense in the second half, but Atlanta couldn’t get going and the Bengals won 35-17.

The Steelers remain tied with the Browns after dropping a close one to the Dolphins. This division is very much a tale of two halves.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.

2022 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
Baltimore Ravens 4-3 @ TB +140 -160 -180
Cincinnati Bengals 4-3 @ CLE +170 +225 +170
Cleveland Browns 2-5 vs. CIN +380 +750 +2000
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-5 @ PHI +1000 +1800 +4000

