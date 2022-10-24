NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 8

The NFC North is looking like a two-team race midway through the season. The Ravens and Bengals both won in Week 7 to remain tied atop the standings.

The Ravens host the Browns at the same time the Bengals hosted the Falcons on Sunday. Cleveland jumped on top early with a Nick Chubb touchdown on the first drive after nearly seven minutes of holding onto the ball. The Browns led 10-3 after the first quarter, and then the Gus Bus arrived. Gus Edwards returned from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season and impressed. He rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a tight game the Ravens had to have and managed to win 23-20.

At the same time, the Bengals impressed on offense with Joe Burrow throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Falcons. Cincinnati slowed a bit on offense in the second half, but Atlanta couldn’t get going and the Bengals won 35-17.

The Steelers remain tied with the Browns after dropping a close one to the Dolphins. This division is very much a tale of two halves.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.