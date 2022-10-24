NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 8

The Titans handled some critical business in Week 7 and come out of the weekend with a huge lead in the AFC South. They hosted the Colts for the second game of the season series and their defense coupled with Derrick Henry secured the win. Tennessee forced three turnovers and Henry rushed for 128 yards in the victory.

Tennessee is now 4-2 and has roughly a one game lead on 3-3-1 Indianapolis. However, it’s more like a two-game lead because of the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Titans swept the two-game season series and with head-to-head performance serving as the top divisional tiebreaker, they have clinched the tiebreaker for the year.

The Jaguars blew a big opportunity against the Giants. They went back and forth with the 5-1 squad only to give up ten points in the final six minutes of the game. They had a shot in the final seconds, but a completion was stopped short of the goal line as time expired. They are closer to the 1-4-1 Texans than the first place Titans. Houston lost 38-20 after Josh Jacobs ran all over them.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.