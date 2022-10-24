NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 8

The AFC West has featured all sorts of up and down performances, but one thing remains certain. This is the Chiefs division to lose, and that’s going to be the case by a long shot all season.

The Chiefs traveled to face the 49ers in Week 7, looking to bounce back from a tough 24-20 home loss to the Bills. It was tough throughout the first half, with the Chiefs leading the 49ers 14-13 at halftime. However, Kansas City blew it open in the second half and won the game 44-23. They head into their bye with a one-game lead on the Chargers.

LA hosted the Seahawks with hopes of maintaining pace atop the division. Instead, the Chargers fell flat on their face. Seattle jumped on top to take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. LA fought back to cut the lead to 17-14, but it was never that close again, and never even a single digit game once Marquise Goodwin found the end zone on a 23-yard score.

The Raiders got back on the winning track in a must-win game. They beat the Texans thanks to a huge game from Josh Jacobs. Houston hung close for three quarters, but Jacobs and the Raiders rolled them with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

And then there’s the Broncos. They hung close with the Jets, but lost 16-9 in a game that a healthy Russell Wilson might have been able to get them into position to win. Wilson is on the right track to get back this coming week in London against the Jaguars.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.