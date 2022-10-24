NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 8

The Eagles had a bye in Week 7, but it was a busy and productive day for the rest of the NFC East. All three teams won to gain a half game on the undefeated Eagles.

The big news for the division coming into the weekend was the return of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback returned to the starting lineup after missing five weeks following thumb surgery. Dallas got off to a slow start against Detroit, but a big second half allowed the Cowboys to run away with a 24-6 win.

The Giants came into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as field goal underdogs. New York has kept on winning, but the Jaguars entered the game as the better team in certain advance analytics, in spite of their 2-4 record. It was a back-and-forth game all day long, and the Giants got the win thanks to a goal-line stop as time expired. New York is off to its best start since 2008.

Even the Commanders managed to have a good week. It helped that they faced a Packers squad that has been awful this season. Green Bay controlled things to a certain degree in the first half, but the offense shut down in the second half and Washington won 23-21.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.