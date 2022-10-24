NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings had Week 7 off for their bye, and they got some help in their bid for a division title. The Bears still have to play on Monday Night Football, but the Vikings now hold a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North.

The Packers traveled to face the Commanders looking to get on track. Instead, they stumbled late to their third straight loss. Green Bay actually led for most of the first half, getting out as far as 14-3 at the 13:29 mark in the second quarter. However, they gave up 17 unanswered points and couldn’t make a key third down stop with 2:12 to go and lost 23-21.

The Lions returned from their bye and gave the Cowboys offense trouble in the first half on Sunday. However, while Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense got on track in the second half, Detroit’s offense got nothing going and lost 24-6.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.