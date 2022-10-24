NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 8

Every year, there’s one division that is the worst of the worst by a longshot. This year, it would appear to be the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were looking like a clear favorite to run away with things, but now the division is looking like a dumpster fire.

The Bucs traveled to face the Panthers on Sunday in the first game since Carolina traded running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. In spite of entering the game as a 13-point underdog and a favorite to claim the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers shocked the Bucs in convincing fashion. They won 21-3 and kept the division in a wide-open mess.

The Falcons could have moved into sole possession of first place with a win over the Bengals, but they lost a tough one. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half, with the QB throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta hung close however, putting up 17 points to keep the game manageable. But the offense couldn’t get going in the second half and the Bengals won with relative ease.

The Saints had a chance to gain ground opening the week, but they lost a shootout against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Arizona put up 25 points in the second quarter and while New Orleans had a busy fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough as they lost 42-34.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.