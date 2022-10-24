 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 8

The NFC South has concluded its Week 7 slate. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 8.

By David Fucillo
Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers breaks a tackle to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Every year, there’s one division that is the worst of the worst by a longshot. This year, it would appear to be the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were looking like a clear favorite to run away with things, but now the division is looking like a dumpster fire.

The Bucs traveled to face the Panthers on Sunday in the first game since Carolina traded running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. In spite of entering the game as a 13-point underdog and a favorite to claim the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers shocked the Bucs in convincing fashion. They won 21-3 and kept the division in a wide-open mess.

The Falcons could have moved into sole possession of first place with a win over the Bengals, but they lost a tough one. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half, with the QB throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta hung close however, putting up 17 points to keep the game manageable. But the offense couldn’t get going in the second half and the Bengals won with relative ease.

The Saints had a chance to gain ground opening the week, but they lost a shootout against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Arizona put up 25 points in the second quarter and while New Orleans had a busy fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough as they lost 42-34.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.

2022 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 7 Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-4 vs. BAL -250 -600 -280
Atlanta Falcons 3-4 vs. CAR +3500 +650 +350
Carolina Panthers 2-5 @ ATL +900 +2800 +1800
New Orleans Saints 2-5 vs. LV +310 +1400 +1200

