NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 8

The NFC West has been a roller-coaster through the first seven weeks, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing. For the second time this season, the Seahawks are in sole possession of first place. Few people expected it coming out of Week 1 against Denver, and few likely expected it coming out of Week 7 on the road against the Chargers.

Seattle got into another shootout, but Kenneth Walker and Geno Smith kept the offense running enough to score a big upset. The Seahawks went into LA and after taking the lead at 7:29 in the first quarter, they never gave it up. Kenneth Walker rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquise Goodwin hauled in two scores in the 37-23 win.

This came at the same time the 49ers were thumped at home by the Chiefs. San Francisco welcomed newcomer Christian McCaffrey, but it wasn’t enough. Kansas City’s offense rolled all over the 49ers previously top-ranked defense, and Jimmy Garoppolo made a critical goal-line error that might have swung the pendulum in this one.

The Cardinals opened the week with a Thursday Night Football shootout win over the Saints, and so, one game separates the first place Seahawks from the last place 49ers and Cardinals. Next week’s 49ers-Rams game in LA is going to be a big one.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.