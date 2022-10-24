Who is announcing the Bears-Patriots game in Week 7 on Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football to close out Week 7. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and will come to use from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

This week’s MNF broadcast offers a couple options for viewing. The main ESPN broadcast will feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the announcer’s booth and Lisa Salters serving as the field reporter. There will be a separate broadcast airing on ESPN2 that will be the semi-recurring ManningCast. Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will be coming to us live from their own homes where they discuss the game and invite on 3-4 guests.

The Bears come into the game on a three-game losing streak, last losing to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in an ugly 12-7 game to open Week 6. They are 2-4 and sit in third place in the NFC North, a half game back of the Packers. The Patriots are 3-3 and have won two straight, last beating the Browns 38-15 in Week 6. They are in last place in the AFC East, a half game back of the Dolphins.

The Patriots are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 40. The Patriots are -345 favorites on the moneyline while the Bears are +285.