Panthers QB PJ Walker to start Week 8 vs. Falcons

It appears the ex-XFL quarterback PJ Walker has won himself at least one start after a strong game and win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t see a reason not to start Walker in Week 8 no matter the health of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, per David Newton.

Walker had a strong game against the Buccaneers, completing 16-of-22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

And Walker wasn’t afraid to make the tight window, deeper passes either:

P.J. Walker was outrageous on Sunday. 6 Big Time Throws on 22 attempts per @PFF! That's more than Daniel Jones, Tannehill, Tua, Mills, Mariota or Matt Ryan have all season. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 24, 2022

Walker has had chances before and not put up good numbers, but there’s little doubt he was key to the Panthers pulling off the upset last Sunday. We probably can’t expect Walker to hold down the job all season, but the unexpected has been the norm this season in the NFL.