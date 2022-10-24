Colts to bench Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly hand over the reins to Sam Ehlinger for Week 8, per Mike Chappell. The Colts offseason acquisition of Matt Ryan hasn’t paid dividends and the team is likely looking for a spark for the offense after showing little against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Matt Ryan is dealing with a shoulder sprain, but the move is based on his play and them wanting to get Ehlinger in there instead.

Reich says this move would have been made no matter the injury to Ryan or not.



Plan is for Ehlinger to be the starting QB for the rest of the season. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 24, 2022

Ryan was supposed to be the antithesis to the inconsistency of Carson Wentz last season, but he ended up being worse statistically and truly appears to have had age catch up to him. He currently leads the league in interceptions, fumbles, turnovers and sacks taken.

Ehlinger had a strong preseason by going 24-of-29 for 289 yards passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 6 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. That mobility is likely a big reason the Colts went with him.

The Colts go into their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders sitting at 3-3-1 and still within striking distance of the Titans at 4-2.