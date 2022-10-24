Is Mac Jones active? Will he start vs. Bears on Week 7 Monday Night Football?

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football to close out Week 7, and they’re expecting a big name back. Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing three games with an ankle sprain.

Jones was listed as questionable on the Patriots’ final Week 7 injury report after three straight limited practices. Bill Belichick has played things close to the vest, but all indications are that Jones will regain the role Bailey Zappe handled in his absence. Jones “took the bulk of the first-team reps on Saturday,” per Ian Rapoport, which is a good sign he will be active and starting on Monday.

Brian Hoyer started the first game Jones missed, but was lost to a head injury. Zappe took over and was solid as the Patriots went 2-1 in Jones’ absence. Zappe completed 72.9% of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in two starts and one extended third appearance.

The Patriots are an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the line climbing as it became clear he was moving back toward the starting role.