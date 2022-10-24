President Barack Obama to appear on tonight’s ManningCast

After a three-week hiatus, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the prime time matchup between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have a major guest on the show as President Barack Obama will make an appearance.

Since the debut of the alternate MNF last year, Peyton and Eli Manning have had a wide range of guests on the show, from active NFL stars like Russell Wilson and Josh Allen to celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart. However, getting the 44th president of the United States is a huge get for the duo, one that Eli told TMZ would be his dream guest back in February. Obama is, of course, a huge Chicago sports fanatic and should fit right into the banter and flow of the show with the Bears playing.

Comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn will get the unfortunate task of following the former president as interesting guests in their own right. Let’s see if they can entertain and deliver in the later hours of the broadcast.