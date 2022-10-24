Report: We shouldn’t be surprised if Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe play on MNF vs. Bears

It’s never a dull moment around the post-Tom Brady New England Patriots. The quarterback room has a bit of a controversy and now it appears Bill Belichick is mixing things up even further. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe could take snaps under center on Monday Night Football vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 7, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones was previously injured but cleared to return and start. Zappe had played great in place of Jones at QB, sparking many to question who should start.

Who the hell knows how this will play out and impact fantasy football/betting lines. The Patriots are big home favorites at -8.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Honestly, Zappe getting snaps may be beneficial, particularly if Jones starts and struggles. In parts of three games, Zappe threw for 596 yards, four TDs and one INT, good for an 111.4 passer rating. He’s led New England to back-to-back wins over the Lions and Browns leading into this game.