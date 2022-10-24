Mac Jones kicks Jaquan Brisker in the balls and then Brisker picks him off

The Chicago Bears are giving the New England Patriots all sorts of trouble, and they’re even getting some revenge in the first half.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been regularly scrambling, and on a second quarter run he made a shady move as he went into his slide. Jaquan Brisker jumped to avoid a late hit and Jones raised his leg as he slid to kick Brisker right in the balls.

The defensive back left the game briefly to recover, and when he returned, he made his presence felt emphatically. Jones threw a pass to the right side and Brisker jumped up and one-handed a pick in impressive fashion.

The Bears have gotten off to a strong start in this game and things have gotten odd in this one. Following the pick, the Patriots benched Mac Jones and replaced him with Bailey Zappe. Things are getting weird at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football.