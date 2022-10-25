Bill Belichick refuses to name a starting quarterback for Week 8 vs. Jets

Bill Belichick has made it clear throughout his career that he has little concern for how the media views pretty much anything he says. That continues in 2022 as he seems comfortable creating a quarterback controversy and showing a willingness to let it fester in the media.

A day after the Patriots coach benched Mac Jones in the second quarter against the Bears for Bailey Zappe, Belichick would not name a starting quarterback during his Tuesday morning press conference.

Does Belichick know who will be starting against the Jets this coming weekend?



"We'll do what we feel like is best for the football team."



Is it a quarterback competition this week?



"We'll evaluate the situation, as we always do." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 25, 2022

Belichick said after Monday’s loss that the team had planned on playing both quarterbacks and said he informed the quarterbacks of that plan. He said things got out of hand in the second quarter and so Jones did not return. He had completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and an interception at the time of his benching.

Jones got the start after missing three games due to a high ankle sprain. He struggled to do much of anything on Monday, but Belichick refused to speak to injury concerns and what he deemed as hypotheticals.

Reporter: Bill, was Mac Jones healthy enough to play the whole game?



Belichick: "Well, that didn't happen. So, that's another hypothetical question." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2022

Will Mac Jones be the starter when healthy?



Belichick: "That's a hypothetical question. Let's see where that is and what that is." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 25, 2022

Zappe impressed on the first two drives after he came in, making some big throws to get the team into the end zone twice. However, things fell apart from there with a fumble, two interceptions, and two drives ending in punts the rest of the way. His offensive rookie of the year odds shot up with the first two drives, but where things go from here is anybody’s guess.

The Patriots face the Jets this Sunday in Week 8 and will return to the practice field on Wednesday. We usually get a press conference with the starting quarterback, but it’s unclear if Belichick will stick to that or keep everybody guessing.