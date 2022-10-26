Rumor: Nathaniel Hackett on hot seat in Week 8

The Russell Wilson experiment hasn’t panned out for the Denver Broncos. Now, whether that is to blame on Wilson or head coach Nathaniel Hackett remains to be seen. With the trade package and contract extension that the franchise gave to Wilson, they almost have to side with the quarterback over their head coach, who is in the first year of a much shorter deal. Hackett’s job is rumored to be on the line in their Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rumors are currently just that, rumors. In an article on ESPN+, Dan Graziano alludes to the rumors but also says that he doesn’t fully buy into the fact that this could be a make-or-break game for Hackett. Here is what we know. The Broncos head into Week 8 with a 2-5 record and a banged-up Wilson under center. They will face the 2-5 Jaguars in London on Sunday, October 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

If the Broncos are on the losing end of this international game and head into their bye week at 2-6, they could look at making a change. If Denver were to do that, Hackett would become the third-shortest-tenured head coach in the NFL. Bill Belichick was the New York Jets head coach for one day before resigning and taking the New England Patriots head coaching job. George Allen was the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 1977 for a whopping two games before getting the boot. All eyes will be on the Broncos for multiple reasons on Sunday morning, but certainly to see how the future unfolds for Hackett.