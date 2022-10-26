Report: Bears trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Chicago Bears have traded pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 on the season and are coming off their bye in Week 7. Philly will host in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

The Eagles will add some pass rush help and Quinn is all about getting to the quarterback throughout his career. He had a massive 18.5 sacks last season with the Bears, but only had one through seven games so far this season. For his career, Quinn has 102 total sacks. At 32 years of age, he’s likely on a decline compared to the rest of his career, but the Eagles will be able to cater to his strengths.

The only undefeated team left in the league, the Eagles are loading up for a hopeful playoff run and Super Bowl appearance. It’s still early of course, but getting to the quarterback is a key part of winning in a league that gives the passing game the easiest path to success