What Robert Quinn’s contract means to Eagles salary cap following trade

The Philadelphia Eagles pushed more chips to the center of the table in their bid for a Super Bowl this season. The team traded a fourth round pick to the Chicago Bears for edge rusher Robert Quinn.

It’s been a quiet season for Quinn, with only one sack through seven games. He hasn’t been able to break out in the team’s 3-4 but has five double digit sack seasons on his resume. It’s safe to say the Eagles will look to unleash him along an already fearsome defensive front.

Prior to the trade, Over The Cap estimated the Eagles salary cap space at $10,153,242. Quinn’s contract pays him $12,800,000 this season. With seven games under his belt, the Eagles will owe him approximately $7.5 million the rest of the season. They have the cap space to pay him, but will likely modify one or two contracts to clear some additional space in case of an emergency.

Quinn is due $13.9 million in 2023 and $12.9 million in 2024, to go along with a pair of $100,000 workout bonuses. None of that money is guaranteed so we can expect the Eagles to attempt to renegotiate the deal or cut him after the 2022 season wraps.