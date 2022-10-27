Weather report for Ravens vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football in Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Ravens vs. Buccaneers on Week 8 TNF

Thursday in Tampa will be “delightful with plenty of sunshine,” according to the weather report. With a high of 81 degrees and a low of 65, it sounds like we are in line for perfect football weather to kick off Week 8. Winds are expected to be around five mph around kickoff with gusts of up to 10 mph. There is just a three percent chance of precipitation with just five percent cloud cover.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather shouldn’t impact your fantasy football or betting analysis this week. It looks like we’re in for a beautiful night of football and both teams should not have to factor the weather into their game plans.