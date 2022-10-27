Complete schedule for Week 8 of 2022 NFL season

Week 8 of the NFL schedule will begin with an intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you’re a fantasy football player, be sure you’re aware of the Sunday morning game between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars from London, so get your lineups in if you have players on either team.

The only game of the weekend with two teams with records above .500 competing is coming on Sunday afternoon when the 6-1 New York Giants play at the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay Packers will look to avoid a four-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 27, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Bucs

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m. ET

Broncos vs. Jaguars

Channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Sunday, October 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Falcons

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bears vs. Cowboys

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Dolphins vs. Lions

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Cardinals vs. Vikings

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Raiders vs. Saints

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Jets

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Steelers vs. Eagles

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 4:05 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Colts

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

49ers vs. Rams

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Seahawks

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 30, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Bills

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+