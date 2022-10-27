Complete schedule for Week 8 of 2022 NFL season

Week 8 of the NFL schedule will begin with an intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you’re a fantasy football player, be sure you’re aware of the Sunday morning game between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars from London, so get your lineups in if you have players on either team.
The only game of the weekend with two teams with records above .500 competing is coming on Sunday afternoon when the 6-1 New York Giants play at the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay Packers will look to avoid a four-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, October 27, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET
Ravens vs. Bucs
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+
Sunday, October 30, 2022, 9:30 a.m. ET
Broncos vs. Jaguars
Channel: N/A
Live stream: ESPN+
Sunday, October 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET
Panthers vs. Falcons
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Bears vs. Cowboys
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Dolphins vs. Lions
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Cardinals vs. Vikings
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Raiders vs. Saints
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Patriots vs. Jets
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Steelers vs. Eagles
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 30, 4:05 p.m. ET
Titans vs. Texans
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 30, 4:25 p.m. ET
Commanders vs. Colts
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
49ers vs. Rams
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Giants vs. Seahawks
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, October 30, 8:20 p.m. ET
Packers vs. Bills
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+