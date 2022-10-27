Prime time game schedule for Week 8 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL prime time slate will get started with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens traveling to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs will look to avoid a third consecutive loss and fell short in four of their last five, coming off a 21-3 defeat against the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking of traditional powers looking to get things right, the Green Bay Packers will travel to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football looking to end a losing streak at three. Week 8 of the NFL season will end with an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each prime time game in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, October 27, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Bucs

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, October 30, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Bills

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday Night Football, October 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+