What Kadarius Toney’s contract means to Chiefs salary cap following trade

The Kansas City Chiefs added another potential offensive weapon to their arsenal on Thursday when trading for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney’s pro career has been hampered by injuries so far and he ultimately appeared in just 12 games for the Giants. The Chiefs figured that for the price of a conditional third and sixth round pick, they could take a flyer on a young wideout who has plenty of upside.

Prior to the trade, Over The Cap estimated the Chiefs salary cap space at $4,517,226. Toney’s contract pays him $784,431 this season, so he’ll won’t be too much of a cap hit towards their books. In fact, Toney is owed just $5.2 million guaranteed though 2024, with a fifth-year option for 2025.

This is very favorable to the Chiefs as they now have a potentially explosive weapon for cheap as he plays out the rest of his rookie deal. That will help them focus on other areas of need moving forward and won’t have to spend prime draft capital on a wide receiver.