How many games will Ja’Marr Chase miss? Which games will he miss?

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking a 4-3 record into their game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. They currently sit atop the AFC North, largely due to their weekly offensive output. Unfortunately, they will be missing a key part of their offense. Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury and it will cause him to miss the next four to six games. He is likely headed to IR but isn’t expected to require surgery.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Bengals Upcoming Opponents

Week 8: Cleveland Browns Week 9: Carolina Panthers Week 10: BYE WEEK Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12: Tennessee Titans

If the injury takes longer than four games to recover from, Chase could also miss games against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 and the Browns again in Week 14.

Chase has 47 receptions on 74 targets for 605 yards and six touchdowns through seven games this season. He was easily the favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow, but he doesn't leave this offense devoid of weapons. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst are all capable of picking up the slack to keep the Bengals competing for a postseason spot while Chase is sidelined. As a reminder, if Chase is added to IR, he can still return after four weeks.