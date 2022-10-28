Justin Tucker runs with Russell Wilson airplane workout meme after TNF win

And the hits keep on coming. If you’ve been spending too much time online like most of the world, you’ve been privy to some pretty funny Russell Wilson airplane workout memes. These of course started when the Broncos quarterback discussed his activities on the 8 hour airplane ride to England. As his teammates got some much needed shut eye, Wilson was stretching and doing high knees in the aisle.

That news has gone viral, with the latest jab at Wilson coming from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker while flying home from Tampa after a Thursday night win.

Tucker said that their QB, Lamar Jackson, was leading them in high knees and then someone yells, UNLIMITED! Yes, NFL players also follow Twitter memes.

And while we are here, let’s take a look at some of those memes before the moment has completely passed out of the internet cycle.

Russell Wilson as his teammates are trying to sleep on the 8 hour flight. https://t.co/ppaBLg8qa6 pic.twitter.com/kDddQNdeb6 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 26, 2022

Russell Wilson in the aisle on his flight to London: pic.twitter.com/noRJbDqUEb — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 26, 2022