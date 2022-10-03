Start time, how to watch Rams vs. 49ers in NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football heads to the west coast this weekend for a battle between NFC West foes when the Los Angeles Rams travel north to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Rams (2-1) are riding a two-game winning streak, but honestly they haven’t been particularly impressive. In their lone game against a potential Super Bowl contender, the Buffalo Bills, they looked dreadful and lost 31-10. They got back on track, barely squeaking past the Atlanta Falcons and then played a downright ugly game against the Arizona Cardinals, which resulted in a win. Their defense has been ok, but the real shock has been how poorly the offense has played. Matthew Stafford has thrown more picks than touchdowns and just doesn’t look like himself right now.

The 49ers (1-2) have a worse record than the defending Super Bowl champs and they lost their starting quarterback for the whole season. Trey Lance went down early in Week 2 with an ankle that ended his 2022 campaign. Fortunately, last year’s starter Jimmy Garoppolo is still around and has taken over under center. Still, in his opening game as a starter, a Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos, he managed under 200 passing yards in a 10-11 loss. The bright side for San Fran is their defense is wonderful. The most points they’ve allowed all season is 19 in Week 1 and they’re averaging just over 12 points allowed per game this season.

Rams vs. 49ers: TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Game time: 8:15 p.m. est

TV channel: ESPN

Even without their starting signal-caller, the home team is still favored by a 1.5-point margin going in their favor. That’s probably because of its stellar defense early on this season. The point total is understandably low, sitting at just 42.5. The Rams are on the moneyline at +100, while bettors can grab the 49ers at -120. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook