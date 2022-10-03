Rams vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 4 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Rams have been underwhelming so far in their Super Bowl title defense. After getting trounced by the Bills in Week 1, they went on to barely inch by the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. No disrespect to those teams, but a reigning Super Bowl champion should win those pretty easily. QB Matthew Stafford has looked suspect, throwing just four TDs to five interceptions, while the pass defense has given up five scores on the seaosn.

The 49ers are in a weird spot. Starting QB Trey Lance went out with a season-ending injury in Week 2, so last year's starter Jimmy Garoppolo is taking over. It’s good to have a guy with so much starting experience under center, but he was replaced by Lance for a reason. In his first game as the starter last week, a loss to the Denver Broncos, the team passed for just 189 yards and scored just 10 points. The defense has played really well this season, though. They’re giving up just over 12 points per game, with the most they’ve allowed coming in Week 1, a 19-10 loss to Chicago.

Despite not having Lance available, the home team is still favored, with a 1.5-point spread going in their direction, probably because of its stellar defense early on. The point total is understandably low, sitting at just 42.5 early on Friday morning. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: 49ers -120, Rams +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.