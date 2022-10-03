NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 5

The NFL features turnover in contenders and pretenders every year, and in 2022, the AFC East is featuring all sorts of interesting turmoil. The favorites are at the top, but then we’ve got a couple intriguing teams hanging close.

The Bills have been Super Bowl favorites since the beginning of the offseason, but a comeback win in Week 4 qualifies as a statement game. The Bills trailed the Ravens 20-3, but stormed back and won 23-20 with a field goal in the closing seconds.

That comes following a tough Thursday for the Dolphins. Four days after beating the Bills, the Dolphins lost to the Bengals to open the week, but more importantly, lost Tua Tagovailoa to a head injury. His status moving forward is unclear, but the Dolphins have a lot to figure out in the meantime.

The Jets got a huge win over the Steelers, marking their second win and first 2-0 road start since 2015. New York hasn’t exactly beaten great teams in those two wins, but with Zach Wilson back in the saddle, they’re going to be a tough team to beat week in and week out.

Meanwhile, the Patriots lost a tough overtime game to the Packers. They were playing without Mac Jones, but then also lost Brian Hoyer to a head injury and had to rely on third string QB Bailey Zappe. He and the defense kept the Patriots in this game, but they have serious issues to figure out moving forward.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.