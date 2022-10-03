NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up Week 4 on Monday Night Football, but in the meantime, the AFC North has closed out its schedule for the weekend. The black-and-blue division is looking like it will be as competitive as ever, with no team able to take a firm lead through four weeks.

The Ravens looked like they might get a statement win in Week 4, as they jumped out to a 20-3 lead on the Bills. However, things went south from there as the Bills scored 20 unanswered points to get the win on a field goal as time expired.

The Browns lost a very winnable road game against the Falcons. Cleveland fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter before tying it in the second. The teams exchanged leads from there, but the Falcons had the final answer in a 23-20 win.

Baltimore and Cleveland now tied with the Bengals, who opened the week with a big win on Thursday Night Football. They scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-15 win and set up a three-way tie atop the division.

The Steelers lost on Sunday in the closing seconds against the Jets, but the big story is the QB position. Mitch Trubisky struggled mightily once again and rookie Kenny Pickett replaced him. Pickett had a pair of rushing touchdowns and almost brought home the victory. Pittsburgh came up short in Week 4, but things just got a lot more interesting for the rest of the season.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.