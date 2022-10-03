 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 5

The AFC South has completed its Week 4 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 5.

By David Fucillo
Denico Autry #96 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates a sack against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Every year, there’s at least one division in the NFL that puts together consistently mediocre production and takes parity to a new level. We rarely get a .500 division winner, but there are divisions that threaten us with that.

This year, the AFC South might be that division. Through four weeks, the first place Jaguars and Titans are 2-2. Jacksonville blew a 14-point lead in Philadelphia en route to a loss after it appeared they were ready to prove they were for real. The Jaguars gave the Eagles some trouble, so they are still an intriguing option in the division.

Meanwhile, the Titans got a big road win in Indianapolis, holding off the Colts. The Titans have enough weapons to remain a tough out all season, but their ceiling feels pretty limited for the time being.

And then there’s the winless Texans. It might best saying nothing about them for the time-being.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.

2022 AFC South standings

AFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Tennessee Titans 2-2 @ WAS +175 +225 +180 +275 +180
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-2 vs. HOU +750 +700 +300 +275 +180
Indianapolis Colts 1-2-1 @ DEN -130 -140 +140 -110 +190
Houston Texans 0-3-1 @ JAX +3000 +1000 +1500 +2200 +2800

