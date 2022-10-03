NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 5

Every year, there’s at least one division in the NFL that puts together consistently mediocre production and takes parity to a new level. We rarely get a .500 division winner, but there are divisions that threaten us with that.

This year, the AFC South might be that division. Through four weeks, the first place Jaguars and Titans are 2-2. Jacksonville blew a 14-point lead in Philadelphia en route to a loss after it appeared they were ready to prove they were for real. The Jaguars gave the Eagles some trouble, so they are still an intriguing option in the division.

Meanwhile, the Titans got a big road win in Indianapolis, holding off the Colts. The Titans have enough weapons to remain a tough out all season, but their ceiling feels pretty limited for the time being.

And then there’s the winless Texans. It might best saying nothing about them for the time-being.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.