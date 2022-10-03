NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on track in the AFC West. The team lost a stunner in Week 3 at the Colts, but bounced back in Week 4 to win handily over the Buccaneers. The final victory was by ten points, but the game was never that close. Kansas City jumped on top early and led for all by the first 46 seconds.

They improve to 3-1 and sit a game up on the Chargers and Broncos. The Chargers beat the Texans on the road while the Broncos came up short in a road game against the Raiders. Las Vegas got their first win to improve to 1-3 in a division that had high expectations coming into the season.

The Chargers appear to be the toughest competition for the Broncos. LA has lost numerous players to injury, but they’re doing enough to stick around. They travel to Cleveland before hosting Denver in a critical divisional showdown. The Chiefs face a huge stretch ahead of their own Week 8 bye, hosting the Raiders and Bills before traveling to face the 49ers.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.