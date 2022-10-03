NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 5

The NFC East is home to the last undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles came back from a 14-0 first quarter deficit to beat the Jaguars and improve to 4-0. That coupled with the Dolphins Thursday loss to the Bengals leaves Philadelphia as the lone unbeaten. The Eagles struggled early on and Jalen Hurts didn’t have as big a game as we’re growing accustomed to, but Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense stepped up to secure the win.

The Eagles might be undefeated, but the division is far from a lock for them. The Cowboys and Giants both won in Week 4 to improve to 3-1. The Cowboys beat the Commanders and with Dak Prescott nearing his return, things are going well for them. Meanwhile, the Giants beat the Bears 20-12 but also lost both of their quarterbacks to injuries. Daniel Jones injured his ankle and Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. At one point, Saquon Barkley was handling wild cat snaps and it will be an interesting week as the team figures out its QB position.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.