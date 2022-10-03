 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 5

The NFC East has finished its Week 4 schedule of games. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 5.

By David Fucillo
Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFC East is home to the last undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles came back from a 14-0 first quarter deficit to beat the Jaguars and improve to 4-0. That coupled with the Dolphins Thursday loss to the Bengals leaves Philadelphia as the lone unbeaten. The Eagles struggled early on and Jalen Hurts didn’t have as big a game as we’re growing accustomed to, but Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense stepped up to secure the win.

The Eagles might be undefeated, but the division is far from a lock for them. The Cowboys and Giants both won in Week 4 to improve to 3-1. The Cowboys beat the Commanders and with Dak Prescott nearing his return, things are going well for them. Meanwhile, the Giants beat the Bears 20-12 but also lost both of their quarterbacks to injuries. Daniel Jones injured his ankle and Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. At one point, Saquon Barkley was handling wild cat snaps and it will be an interesting week as the team figures out its QB position.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.

2022 NFC East standings

NFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
NFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Philadelphia Eagles 4-0 @ ARI +150 -150 -180 -300 -300
Dallas Cowboys 3-1 @ LAR +150 +550 +400 +380 +310
New York Giants 3-1 @ GB +800 +475 +450 +1000 +1200
Washington Commanders 1-3 vs. TEN +500 +450 +750 +2500 +4500

