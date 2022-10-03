NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 5

The NFC North wrapped up its Week 4 schedule on Sunday, and a quarter of the way through the season, it is once again looking like it will be no more than a two-team race.

The Vikings opened Sunday with a win over the Saints in London. It wasn’t pretty and they barely held off New Orleans, but Minnesota got a much-needed win. They have a win over Green Bay, which gives them the early tiebreaker edge.

The Packers didn’t lose any ground to the Vikings on Sunday. Green Bay faced a short-handed Patriots squad, and it still took them well into overtime to get the win. Aaron Rodgers and Co. couldn’t get on track for much of the game, but they made key plays late in the fourth quarter and in overtime to get the win.

On the other side of things, the Bears and Lions both lost on Sunday. Chicago went back and forth with the Giants most of the day, but New York pulled away late for the 20-12 win. An injury-riddled Detroit squad lost a wild one to the Seahawks, losing a 48-45 shootout. Neither team is entirely out of the divisional race, but it’s hard to see either giving Green Bay or Minnesota a run for their money by the end of the 2022 season.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.