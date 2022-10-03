NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 5

The NFC West gets the spotlight on Monday to close out Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football with both teams looking to make a statement. If the Rams win, they’ll improve to 3-1 and have a game lead on the Cardinals and Seahawks. If the 49ers win, all four NFC West teams will be 2-2.

The Seahawks got a big road win in Week 4, going into Detroit and winning a 48-45 shootout over the Lions. Geno Smith impressed for Seattle, completing23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. They also got 151 yards and two scores from Rashaad Penny.

Later on Sunday, the Cardinals got a much-needed road win over the Panthers. The Cardinals were slow out of the gate but got on track and won 26-16. They face a much stiffer test in Week 5 when they host the undefeated Eagles. We’ll find out a lot more about the Eagles in that game as opposed to this one.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.