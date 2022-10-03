 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Kenny Pickett expected to remain starting QB for Steelers

After his performance in Week 4, Pittsburgh will keep the rookie as starting quarterback moving forward.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated

The Pittsburgh Steelers will proceed with rookie Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback moving forward, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers opted to replace Mitchell Trubisky with Pickett during their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. Trubisky had thrown three INTs before being benched for the rookie. Pickett entered the game and immediately threw another INT on his first NFL pass attempt. After that, he settled down. Pickett went on to finish the game 7/13 for 84 yards and six carries for 15 yards and two TDs.

This has less to do with Pickett putting on a good performance and more with Trubisky being bad. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and isn’t getting anywhere with Trubisky at QB. So if the team continues to struggle, it’s better they give Pickett more reps as a rookie. If he can grow into the role and show promise moving forward, it’s a good sign heading into next season. The Steelers have a solid team in place but may need to think about moving on from head coach Mike Tomlin.

