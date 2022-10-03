Broncos to sign Latavius Murray off Saints practice squad

The Denver Broncos will sign running back Latavius Murray, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Murray was signed off the Saints practice squad after getting time with New Orleans last week in London. Alvin Kamara missed the game due to a ribs injury, while Mark Ingram missed time during the game. This is likely a sign that the Saints believe Kamara will be back, while the Broncos need depth after losing Javonte Williams to a torn acl.

Fantasy football implications

Murray rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 4 and will now be behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in Denver. Gordon, despite his fumbling trouble, isn’t going anywhere and Boone has proven he should stay the backup at least and could see more work moving forward. Murray should remain the RB3 on the team, but is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.